Rashtriya Janata Dal Spokesperson Manoj Jha, on behalf of his party, congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on becoming the new chief minister of Maharashtra. Highlighting farmers' issues as the primary concern in the state, Manoj Jha said he hopes that the new government will take initiatives and make worthwhile efforts to look over the matter. He also spoke about Pragya Thakur's statement, saying that by making such remarks people "hurt the soul of the nation".