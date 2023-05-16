RJD Leader Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Bihar's Vaishali; Probe Underway

In a horrific incident of murder, a Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader was shot dead in Bihar's Vaishali District by unidentified assailants.

The investigation into the issue is underway, and authorities have launched a massive manhunt operation to nab the absconding man. The latest incident shows the complete collapse of law and order in the state of Bihar, which is currently under Nitish Kumar's rule.

RJD leader shot dead by unidentified assailants