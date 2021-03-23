RJD Marks Bihar Diwas With Poster War; Depicts CM Nitish Kumar As 'Dhritarashtra'

On the occasion of Bihar Diwas, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has come out with another poster attacking the Nitish Kumar government, and terming the Chief Minister as 'Dhritarashtra'. The poster which reads, "Let us welcome Dhritarashtra to the Government of Bihar" has been put up in various locations across Patna along with the RJD's state office.

The graphic attempts to portray CM Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Renu Devi as 'Dhritarashtra' - a mythological figure from the epic Mahabharata - who was born blind, indicating that the JDS government' eyes are always closed to the public of Bihar. The poster shows the main door of the Bihar assembly and in front of it CM Nitish and Renu Devi with blindfolds on.

Apart from this, a lot of other posters displaying the "flaws" of the Bihar government were also displayed in every nook and corner of the capital city to mark 'Bihar Diwas'. The RJD also raised the issue of unemployment and farm laws through the posters.

Bihar Diwas celebrations

The 109th Bihar Diwas was celebrated on March 22 to commemorate the formation of the state when the British government first disassociated the region from Bengal and made it an independent state. Kumar said that the state government started celebrating the occasion in 2010 on March 22 every year as it was this day when Britishers issued a notification making Bihar a separate state from Bengal.

The Bihar Diwas celebrations were organised on a grand scale in the year 2012 when the state completed its 100 years of its existence, he said. No programmes were organised last year on the occasion due to coronavirus but "we are organising Bihar Diwas programme via video conferencing this year," he said.

"Bihar had a glorious history apart from being the land of knowledge. The state was once a developed region which is evident from the importance of Patliputra, which was once the seat of power from where a very large part was governed. We will be able to achieve the glorious past of Bihar once again and will be able to re-establish our identity across the globe and the country if we collectively work and strive for it," Kumar said on the occasion.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Bihar Diwas, Kumar said while thanking both of them.

