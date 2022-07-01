Inciting controversy over the national song, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader has refused to stand up for the “Vande Mataram” in the Bihar assembly stating that he stood up for the national anthem, but did not do so for the national song because the country has not become a Hindu nation yet.

Thursday was the last day of the monsoon session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and after the proceedings of the house were over, all the MLAs including CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav stood for the Vande Mataram, except for one MLA from Yadav's party.

RJD leader refuses to stand up during Vande Mataram

RJD MLA Saud Alam from the Thakurganj constituency refused to stand up when Vande Mataram was being played out in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday, creating an uproar in the matter. After coming out of the assembly, Saud Alam defended his action stating that he did not stand up during the national song because the country has not become a Hindu nation yet. He also said, "Vande Mataram is not our national anthem. Our national anthem is Jana Gana Mana, and that’s why I did not stand."

Bihar BJP MLA from Sanjay Kumar Singh lambasted Alam and said that such kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. Speaking to reporters, Singh said that the RJD MLA has insulted national heroes by not standing in the honour of Vande Mataram. He also said that there is no need for such people in the assembly.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time that an RJD leader has refused to pay respect to the national song. Earlier, senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui said that reciting 'Vande Mataram' was against his beliefs. Siddiqui further said that those who believe in one God will never recite 'Vande Mataram'.