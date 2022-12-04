RJD MLC Sparks Row By Comparing Liquor To God In Bihar; 'Invisible But There Everywhere'

Even as the Opposition persistently attacks the Nitish Kumar-led government for failing to enforce the liquor prohibition in the state, the Bihar government is claiming that the ban has changed the life of the common man. On Sunday, RJD leader and MLC Rambali Chandravanshi sparked a row by quipping how liquor is like God in Bihar -- can not be seen, but available everywhere.

Commenting on the recovery of an empty alcohol bottle in a rally addressed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chandravanshi made the controversial statement. “In Bihar, liquor is like God, which cannot be seen anywhere but is available everywhere.”

He further reacted to the death of three people from the consumption of spurious liquor in Vaishali and stated in every election, liquor ban can not be raised as an issue since people die due to other reasons as well. “People dying or living is not a big issue,” he said while returning from Kurhani after addressing an election rally ahead of the by-polls.

'RJD will win Kurhani with huge margin': Chandravanshi

He also asserted that the election in Kurhani is being fought on the issues of price rise and unemployment. “Nitish Kumar didn’t implement the liquor ban in the state on his own. It was a consensual decision of all the political parties. If all the parties come together and agree on enforcement of the ban, then it will happen," he said.

When asked to respond on the viral video of his comparison between God and liquor he stated, “BJP is in a state of panic because the RJD candidate from Kurhani is winning with a huge margin and thus they are spreading rumours and hatching conspiracies by placing an empty bottle, there is no need to heed any importance to this.”

Notably, in a bizarre incident in Bihar a few days back, five prisoners were caught enjoying a liquor party along with two constables at the Excise Department's police station in Patna. In order to control liquor availability despite the ban, the state government recently announced a scheme awarding Rs 1 Lakh to those who give up the liquor trade to earn a livelihood.