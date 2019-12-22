RJD MP Manoj Jha: 'I Request PM Modi With Folded Hands To Withdraw CAA'

As the protests continue in various parts of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Sunday, December 22, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should initiate the rollback of the Act (CAA) for the people of the country. "I am requesting Prime Minister with folded hand to please take a step back and withdraw CAA. This act is killing the spirit of India. I request the prime minister to leave his arrogance and rollback the act to give a gift to Bapu on his 150th birth anniversary year," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

'You cannot judge anyone on the basis of his clothes'

Jha added, "Withdrawal of the act will ensure that history will remember Prime Minister Modi. He must appreciate the fact that this protest is by the people of India. You cannot judge anyone on the basis of his clothes. The people's clothes are made of the fabric of the constitution. Since the act was brought in by the government, the sale of the constitution has increased and people want to know more about the supreme law of the land."

Rail, road traffic disrupted by RJD protest

The state-wide shutdown in Bihar called by the main opposition RJD and its allies against the amended citizenship law paralysed life across the state on Saturday, December 21. Rail and road services came to a halt as hundreds of bandh supporters put up road blockades and squatted on the railway tracks. Police detained more than 1,500 protesters across the state and arrested 13 people. RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son and leader of the opposition in the state Tejashwi Prasad Yadav led the protest at the head of a large procession from the RJD office at Bir Chand Patel Marg to the Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna, throwing traffic out of gear.

READ | Bihar: RJD supporters stop trains as protests against CAA turns violent

READ | JD(U) questions 'need to protest against CAA', amid RJD's 'Bihar Bandh' call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressing a rally assured the people that no Indian Muslim will be affected by the CAA and the NRC. Protests have gripped the country over the alleged communal connotations of the two exercises. He was addressing crowds at a BJP rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | Bihar: RJD expels 3 party members in Bhagalpur for vandalism during anti-CAA protests

READ | RJD leader Upendra Khushwaha: 'CAA and NRC affects the image of secular India'

(With ANI inputs)