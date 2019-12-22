RJD Targets BJP Over Violence In Bihar, Asks Govt To Take Action Against Cops

The RJD, which had called for a 'bandh' in Bihar against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on Saturday, expelled three people from the party for vandalising an auto-rickshaw in Bhagalpur in which some children were also present. On Sunday, the party shared a video on Twitter in which a policeman can be seen vandalising a car. RJD has asked the Prime Minister's Office to do what they did with its members when they vandalised an auto-rickshaw. RJD further stated that the BJP should take responsibility and take action against such policemen.

The opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal observed a state-wide bandh in Bihar on Saturday, to protest against CAA. The workers of the party hit the streets to protest and violence was witnessed in some areas. During the protest, workers of the RJD attacked an autorickshaw where children were sitting inside the vehicle in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The bandh was called by RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav.

'I request PM Modi with folded hands to withdraw CAA'

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should initiate the rollback of the Act (CAA) for the people of the country. "I am requesting Prime Minister with folded hand to please take a step back and withdraw CAA. This act is killing the spirit of India. I request the prime minister to leave his arrogance and rollback the act to give a gift to Bapu on his 150th birth anniversary year," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

