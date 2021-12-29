RJD's Manoj Jha Condemns JNU Circular On Sexual Harassment; 'Where Will They Take India?'

Infuriated by the heavily-criticised circular issued by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha expressed his astonishment over concerns about the varsity's callousness.

The dissent is regarding the 'misogynistic' notification issued by JNU, published on the varsity's official website, stating 'girls are supposed to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends to avoid any harassment' and that 'boys generally cross the thin line between friendship bantering and sexual harassment'.

Speaking to Republic TV, the RJD leader denounced the JNU circular posing doubts on the mindset of officials. He said, "Who are these people who issue such directives? What do they (JNU officials) eat and drink? What kind of mindset do they have? They (JNU) are telling women to maintain distance, they do not understand the meaning of education and values. Where are they going to take India?"

An appalled Manoj Jha further sought the intervention of the Education Minister to identify the minds and persons who formulated the lopsided JNU notification.

"Such people need proper treatment," Jha concluded.

JNU 'misogynistic' circular on sexual harassment sparks row

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma condemned the JNU circular and deemed it as 'misogynistic'.

"Why all the teachings are always for girls only? Time to teach harassers not the victims. The misogynist circular of JNU should be withdrawn. The internal committee should have a victim-centered approach and not otherwise," she said.

The prejudiced and 'misogynistic' purview of JNU authorities could not evade the public domain and the circular has drawn the ire of several student and teacher bodies who have reeked it of victim shaming. Flagging objections over the circular, students and teachers claim the attempt to trivialise such grave predicament concerning sexual harassment translate into rampant sexual offences and further reduce it to a 'banter'.

The NCW head's criticism comes to the fore against the contentious JNU circular published in complete disregard of sexual harassment victims by placing the onus of 'drawing the tangible line between boys and themselves' on girls/victims only. Further, the notification implies that a girl should maintain distance with boys to avoid sexual harassment, preconditioning that incidents of sexual harassment are a two-way affair.