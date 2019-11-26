RJD's Purvey Hits Out At Bihar CM On Issues Of Waterlogging And Dengue

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ramchandra Purvey on Tuesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration for the devastating floods that wreaked havoc across 12 districts in the state. The areas were severely affected due to rise in water levels in rivers following torrential rains. Purvey, with his supporters, staged a protest in the state assembly premises and held up placards on the issues of waterlogging and dengue in the state.

READ: Patna: Flood Victims Protest Outside Deputy CM Sushil Modi's House

"The people of Bihar have suffered a lot this year due to the useless government and their bad plans to deal with the monsoon. Streets were flooded with water as the drains were not cleaned. The money which was assigned for their cleaning was siphoned off by the government itself. It was not a natural disaster, but a total failure of the state government," Purvey told the reporters.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, Purvey said, it is the responsibility of the government to rescue people when disaster strucks, but the government itself needed to be rescued from the floods hinting at a video that showed deputy chief minister Sushil Modi and others being rescued in a boat by rescue teams, after his residence in the capital city of Patna was flooded. "The most shameless incident was the rescue of Deputy Chief Minister by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). He should have saved others but the NDRF had to rescue him. When the government itself needs to be rescued, then how can it help its people?" he added. Almost all the posh areas of the state was underwater due to unprecedented rains for three days.

READ: Patna advocate talks about Bihar floods

Floods in Patna

As the rains subsided, 22 NDRF teams had worked round the clock and undertaken rescue operations in areas like Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bungalow and SK Puri. The teams rescued more than 10,000 people from flood-affected regions. Indian Air Force helicopters were also deployed to drop relief material in flood-affected areas. A total of 615 dengue cases were reported in the city this year till October 17, 2019. Meanwhile, India recorded its highest rainfall this Monsoon since 1994.

READ: Bihar Floods: 900 Cases Of Dengue Reported, Patna Worst Hit By Floods