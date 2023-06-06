The collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Sunday, June 4, has led to a massive political slugfest between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), one of the partners in the state ruling coalition, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Echoing what Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday, state minister Tej Pratap Yadav also claimed that the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur was demolished by BJP. The RJD leader asserted that his party was building the bridge while the BJP was behind its demolition.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had stated the bridge was brought down as part of a planned demolition and it was not a collapse. Yadav added there were serious defects in the design of the bridge. “A portion of this bridge collapsed last year. I strongly raised it in my capacity as the then Leader of the Opposition. Upon coming to power, we ordered an inquiry and sought an expert opinion,” Tejashwi said.

Bihar | "The bridge has been demolished by BJP. We are building the bridge and they are demolishing it," says Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur (05.06) pic.twitter.com/G0MlsnZEQh — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

RJD vs BJP over bridge collapse

On Tuesday, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad blamed the lack of audits for the collapse of the under-construction bridge in Bihar. "This is the second time the bridge has collapsed, this is a conspiracy. What was done when it collapsed for the first time, what actions were taken against the company that constructed the bridge?" he asked.

Prasad further accused Nitish Kumar of ignoring development projects in Bihar while being busy with meeting opposition leaders. He said that if a bridge falls for a second time, then it is a reason to worry. He further demanded that all under-construction bridges in the state should be edited.

BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed the Nitish-led Bihar government. Poonawalla asserted that the Bihar Chief Minister was busy planning an opposition meeting, and the “bridge of corruption” collapsed.

THE BRIDGE OF CORRUPTION COLLAPSES… pic.twitter.com/kFKLeTX0EW — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 4, 2023

Soon after the bridge collapse videos surfaced on June 4, the BJP took on the Nitish Kumar government. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, “The bridge being built on the river Ganga between Sultanganj and Khagaria of Bhagalpur in Bihar collapsed. In 2015, Nitish Kumar inaugurated this bridge, which was to be completed by 2020. This bridge has fallen for the second time.”

"Will Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav resign immediately taking cognisance of this incident? By doing this, both the uncle and nephew can set an example in front of the country," he said.

ये पुल दूसरी बार गिरा है। क्या नीतीश कुमार और तेजस्वी यादव इस घटना का संज्ञान लेते हुए तुरंत… pic.twitter.com/A08lE0THbk — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 4, 2023

Responding to Malviya's tweet, RJD said that the faulty construction of the bridge took place during the tenures of three BJP leaders - Nand Kishore Yadav, Mangal Pandey and Nitin Navin - as road construction ministers. The party asked whether BJP would now take the blame as a part of the bridge had collapsed due to the storm in 2022 when BJP's Nitin Navin was the minister in Bihar government.