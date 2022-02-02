Last Updated:

RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Sparks Row, Says 'don't Want To Become Hema Malini' On BJP's Offer

During a public rally, RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary claimed that BJP is using 'sweet language' to lure him however he 'does not want to become Hema Malini'.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Jayant Chaudhary, Hema Malini

Image: PTI/Republicworld


Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary's comments have sparked a row as he dragged actress-turned-politician Hema Malini during a public rally in Mathura and made sexist remarks. In his statement, Jayant Chaudhary claimed that Amit Shah told one of his party colleagues (Yogesh) to join Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and they will be made Hema Malini. The crowd present at the political scene along with party leaders laughed out loud at the remarks.

It didn't stop there as the RLD leader further said that 'we don't want to become Hema Malini'. In his attempt to criticise BJP, the Samajwadi Part ally passed the sexist remarks and further added 'they are using sweet language to allure us'. 

"There is a section that should think that it is their govt. Today there are using sweet language for me. Yogesh was just saying, Amit Shah told him to join his party and they will make you Hema Malini and they are making various comments on me too. It is not love or affection and I'm asking what will they get by keeping me happy. I don't want to become Hema Malini. What are you going to do for the public? What did you do for the families of the 700 farmers? Why is Teni (Ajay Mishra) still a minister? They get up every morning and start spreading hatred, nothing else," said Jayant Chaudhary.

Listen to Jayant Chaudhary's remarks here:

Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance for UP elections

While announcing an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, RLD President Jayant Chaudhary, earlier in November had claimed that both parties will come together to fight the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. In addition, he remarked that his party is also having 'issue-based' discussions with Akhilesh Yadav's party. 

READ | RLD's Jayant Chaudhary says 'BJP unaware of my loyalty, did nothing for farmers'

The alliance on January 13 announced its candidate list for 29 constituencies. Out of 29, RLD will contest 19 seats while the SP has fielded candidates on 10. Of the 29 candidates, RLD has fielded candidates in Shamli, Purkazi, Khatauli, Nehtor, Baghpat, Loni, Modinagar, Hapur, Jewar, Bulandshahr, Syana, Khair, Sadabad, Chata, Govardhan, Baldev, Agra Dehat, Fatehpur Sikri, and Khairagarh. The SP will contest from the Kairana, Charthawal, Kithore, Meerut, Sahibabad, Dhalauna, Kol, Aligarh, Agra Cantt, and Bah constituencies. 

READ | UP Election: Akhilesh, Jayant Chaudhary aver 'BJP fooled people, RLD-SP will bring change'
READ | Akhilesh Yadav says 'BJP insulted farmers'; asserts RLD will always be alongside SP
READ | Be wary of BJP: Akhilesh to farmers; Jayant says SP-RLD tie-up 'solid'
READ | SP-RLD-BSP alliance a pact among 'goons', says Keshav Prasad Maurya
Tags: Jayant Chaudhary, Hema Malini, Rashtriya Lok Dal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND