RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Sparks Row, Says 'don't Want To Become Hema Malini' On BJP's Offer

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary's comments have sparked a row as he dragged actress-turned-politician Hema Malini during a public rally in Mathura and made sexist remarks. In his statement, Jayant Chaudhary claimed that Amit Shah told one of his party colleagues (Yogesh) to join Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and they will be made Hema Malini. The crowd present at the political scene along with party leaders laughed out loud at the remarks.

It didn't stop there as the RLD leader further said that 'we don't want to become Hema Malini'. In his attempt to criticise BJP, the Samajwadi Part ally passed the sexist remarks and further added 'they are using sweet language to allure us'.

"There is a section that should think that it is their govt. Today there are using sweet language for me. Yogesh was just saying, Amit Shah told him to join his party and they will make you Hema Malini and they are making various comments on me too. It is not love or affection and I'm asking what will they get by keeping me happy. I don't want to become Hema Malini. What are you going to do for the public? What did you do for the families of the 700 farmers? Why is Teni (Ajay Mishra) still a minister? They get up every morning and start spreading hatred, nothing else," said Jayant Chaudhary.

Listen to Jayant Chaudhary's remarks here:

#WATCH | ...I don't want to be Hema Malini, what will you get by pleasing me?...What have they (BJP) done for the families of 7 farmers, why is (Ajay Mishra) Teni a minister?: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary in Mathura (1.02) pic.twitter.com/qsc5liHlC4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2022

Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance for UP elections

While announcing an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, RLD President Jayant Chaudhary, earlier in November had claimed that both parties will come together to fight the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. In addition, he remarked that his party is also having 'issue-based' discussions with Akhilesh Yadav's party.

The alliance on January 13 announced its candidate list for 29 constituencies. Out of 29, RLD will contest 19 seats while the SP has fielded candidates on 10. Of the 29 candidates, RLD has fielded candidates in Shamli, Purkazi, Khatauli, Nehtor, Baghpat, Loni, Modinagar, Hapur, Jewar, Bulandshahr, Syana, Khair, Sadabad, Chata, Govardhan, Baldev, Agra Dehat, Fatehpur Sikri, and Khairagarh. The SP will contest from the Kairana, Charthawal, Kithore, Meerut, Sahibabad, Dhalauna, Kol, Aligarh, Agra Cantt, and Bah constituencies.