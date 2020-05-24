RML Doctors Protest Against Centre For Cancelling 14-day Quarantine For Health Workers

A group of resident doctors from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital organised a candlelight vigil outside their hostel on Saturday to stage protest against the government's decision to stop putting them under 14-day quarantine at dedicated facilities after finishing their duty at COVID-19 ward.

The Centre has revoked the facilities of providing dedicated quarantine facility to resident doctors from COVID wards who may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus. Several hostels have asked the health workers to who stay in hostel rooms during quarantine period, to vacate the rooms failing which extra charges will be deducted from their salary.

Since the government has stopped providing them with quarantine facility, the resident doctors have raised objection to the new rule which has caused apprehensions among them over the health risk to their families if they go home after COVID duty.

Speaking to ANI, Daljeet Singh, Vice President Resident Doctors, RML Hospital said, "We have gathered here today to hold a silent protest in the form of candle march against this unjust order of the government which has suddenly withdrawn our 14-days quarantine period after COVID duty of 14 days which was previously given by the government. Earlier, doctors who were posted in COVID wards were given a dedicated stay facility at hotels so that they can be away from their families as many may be asymptomatic carriers."

"This sudden order from the Health Ministry has completely withdrawn that dedicated facility and quarantine. They are now just providing us with the hotel facility during our duty period and after that they expect us go back to our families and then come back to duty," he added.

"We are not asking for a dedicated facility just for our own sake but for the sake of our family. Our primary demand is that the 14-day quarantine period should be given to us and it should be given in a dedicated facility so that we stay away from our near and dear ones," said Singh.

As the nation battles with COVID-19, India has reported 131,868 COVID-19 cases, of which 54,440 cases have been cured and discharged while 3,867 have succumbed to the virus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

