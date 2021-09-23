RN Ravi Resigns As Naga Interlocutor, Experts Believe Decision Will Speed Up Peace Process

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi resigned as interlocutor for the Naga peace process on September 22, Wednesday. He was handling the Naga peace process for the last couple of years. The Ministry of Home Affairs took to the microblogging site Twitter to confirm his resignation. Earlier Ravi had served as the governor of Nagaland.

"R.N. Ravi's resignation as interlocutor for the Naga peace process, submitted by him today has been accepted with immediate effect by Government of India," Home Ministry Spokesperson tweeted on Wednesday. The development came after the relationships between the Naga groups and Ravi soured following which the Naga groups had refused to hold any discussions.

It is worth mentioning that the Naga peace process had not progressed for the last two years due to the strained position between the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or the NSCN (IM), the lead Naga group negotiating with the Centre, and Ravi. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Isak-Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) had claimed that Ravi misrepresented the 2015 Framework Agreement between the Naga groups and the Centre. Also, the group alleged Ravi for manipulating the agreement. The relationship between the two sides became so strained that NSCN-IM sought Ravi's removal for the talks to be successful. Notably, the Framework Agreement was signed around six years ago, the government is yet to finalise the Accord.

Experts believe RN Ravi resignation may help Naga peace process

Last year, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was assigned to interact with the Naga groups following the widening difference between NSCN-IM and Ravi. It is worth noting that the former interlocutor had also written a letter to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The step also soured the relationship between Ravi and NSCN-IM.

Pointing to rampant extortion and violence, Ravi had alleged that armed gangs were running parallel governments, challenging the legitimacy of the state government. The state government had said that his assessment was not "factual". A 1976-batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre, Ravi was appointed as the interlocutor for Naga peace talks in 2014 and took charge as the state's 19th governor in 2019. With his resignation, experts believe that the development in the Naga peace process may attain top speed.

(With inputs from ANI), Image: PTI/Unsplash)