Road Accident Deaths In India: Centre Formulates A Multi-pronged Strategy To Curb Mishaps

On Monday, July 19, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, had provided the data of the number of deaths that occurred due to road accidents from 2017 to 2019. As per the data received from police departments of various states and union territories, the total number of people killed in road accidents in the country are 1,47,913 in 2017, 1,51,417 in 2018 and 1,51,113 in 2019.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, provided a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on four E's - education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement, and emergency care.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, addressing a virtual session on the 'Role of Corporates in Arresting Road Fatalities' organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Gadkari said that the Centre's target is to reduce road accidents deaths by 50% by the year 2024.

Education

The Ministry implements a scheme for undertaking publicity measures and awareness campaigns on road safety to create awareness among road users through electronic media, print media, NGOs, etc.

Observance of National Road Safety Month/Week every year for spreading awareness and strengthening road safety.

A Certification Course for Road Safety Auditors has been commenced in the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE).

Engineering

Road engineering

High priority to identification and rectification of black spots (accident prone spots) on national highways.

Road safety has been made an integral part of road design at the planning stage.

Ministry has delegated powers to Regional Officers of MORTH for technical approval to the detailed estimates for rectification of identified Road Accident black spots.

Guidelines for pedestrian facilities on National Highways for people with disabilities have also been issued to all States / UTs.

Vehicle engineering

Safety standards for automobiles have been improved.

Ministry has notified fitment of 'speed limiting devices' on all transport vehicles.

Scheme for setting up one model Inspection & Certification Centre in each State/UT with Central assistance for testing the fitness of vehicles through an automated system.

Enforcement

The recently passed motor vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 provides for strict enforcement through the use of technology and further provides for strict penalties for ensuring strict compliance and enhancing deterrence for violation of traffic rules.

Issue of Guidelines for protection of Good Samaritans and draft rules as per MV (Amendment) Act, 2019 has been published.

Emergency care

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 provides for a scheme for the cashless treatment of victims of the accident during the golden hour.

The National Highways Authority of India has made provisions for ambulances at all toll plazas on the completed corridor of National Highways.

Further, out of this, 297 ambulances have been upgraded to Basic Life Support as per AIS-125 and up-gradation for the remaining is under process.

(With PIB input)

(Image credit: REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE/PTI)