Road Accident In Rajasthan Leaves Two Dead

While two people were killed, another person was injured in the accident. The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem

Press Trust Of India
 A truck rammed into a bike in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, leaving a woman and her son dead, police said on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday night near Tilakpuri village of the district when three people were returning from a hospital, SHO Ramavtar Meena said.  While two people were killed, another person was injured in the accident. The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem. 

