Road Accident In Rajasthan Leaves Two Dead

A truck rammed into a bike in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, leaving a woman and her son dead, police said on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday night near Tilakpuri village of the district when three people were returning from a hospital, SHO Ramavtar Meena said. While two people were killed, another person was injured in the accident. The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem.
