Road Crash Leaves Five Dead, 19 Injured In Rajasthan's Churu District

Five people, including three children, were killed and 19 others injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer Subhash Chandra said the accident took place on Saturday night.

The people travelling in the pickup van were residents of Hisar in Haryana and returning from the Salasar Balaji temple in Churu.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Hisar.