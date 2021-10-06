Road In Srinagar To Be Named After Slain Kashmiri Pandit ML Bindroo: Mayor

Among the three victims of terror killings in Srinagar on Tuesday, was Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit who has largely contributed to the development of the valley and in his honour, the state administration has proposed to name a road after him.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday proposed to name the road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk, where Bindroo’s medical store was located since 1947.

He proposed to rename the road as 'Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road' to pay a tribute to him for his contribution to the welfare of people in Srinagar. 'The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk (where Bindroo Medicate is located) will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to his contributions to society. A resolution to this effect will be formally proposed in the SMC General Council,' the mayor tweeted.

Makhan Lal Bindroo & two other civilians were killed by terrorists in the valley

Makhan Lal Bindroo, a renowned medical store owner in the valley was shot dead by the terrorists at his business premises in the Iqbal Park region. He was shot at point-blank and succumbed to his injuries, he was 68-years-old. M L Bindroo had played a significant role in Kashmir by choosing to stay in the territory, even during the peak of insurgency when most of the Kashmiri pandits left the valley in a mass exodus. He was not the only one who was murdered last night, two other civilians also lost their lives in separate terror attacks.

An official told PTI that the terrorists attacked in the Hawal region of the city an hour after killing Bindroo, and then killed a non-local street hawker, Virender, who used to sell bhelpuri, was also shot at point-blank range, who died on the spot. The official said, adding that more information was being sought. Mohammad Shafi Lone was the third victim who was shot dead by militants in Naidkhai in the Bandipora area just minutes after the second execution.

The heinous murders of three civilians by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, October 5 has shocked and enraged the people in the valley.

