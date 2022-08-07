Road Leading To Pathankot Airport Washes Away Due To Increased Water Flow In Chakki River

As North India continues to witness heavy rains for several weeks now, multiple incidents of landslides and flash floods have been reported from states which have caused roads to remain blocked and some also washed away due to flowing water. In a recent case, a road in Himachal Pradesh got washed away due to an increased flow of water in the adjoining Chakki river.

As reported by ANI, the road which was leading to Pathankot airport in Punjab was washed away on Saturday. The primary reason for it is said to be an increased water flow in the river.

Punjab: Road leading to Pathankot airport washed away due to increased water flow in Chakki river



The area comes under Himachal Pradesh govt and we have taken up the matter with them and they are working on it: Harbir Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Pathankot (06.08) pic.twitter.com/UgnvKZpoiR — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

Speaking over the same, Harbir Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Pathankot said that the administration has taken up the matter with the Himachal Pradesh government as the area comes under them and is working on initiating repair works of the road.

On the other hand, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been also closed completely for traffic movement due to debris accumulating on the road from above the hill following heavy rains.

Movement on roads and highways disrupted in north Indian states

Following incessant rains, several roads and highways were damaged in several parts of North India. Earlier on July 30, a part of the Badrinath National Highway-7 (NH-7) was washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Uttarakhand's Lambagad.

This also caused pilgrims to remain stranded on both sides of the highway.

Similarly, a landslide was reported on Friday at the Nainital Bhowali road in Nainital causing major damages to the road.

In another incident, teachers of an inter-college in Uttarkashi helped their students cross an overflowing drain after a heavy downpour. The students and teachers formed a human chain in order to cross the flowing waters.

Several places have received isolated rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

In the meantime, the IMD has predicted rainfall activity to intensify in the South Indian parts including coastal Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa. While Konkan and Goa are likely to witness heavy rains from August 8 to 10, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh can also expect heavy downpours.



Image: ANI