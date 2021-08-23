Road Leading To Ram Janmabhoomi In Ayodhya To Be Named After Kalyan Singh: UP Govt

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday announced that the road leading to the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will be named after late UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. KP Maurya stated that the decision had been taken to pay homage to the leader. Additionally, the UP Government has also decided to name one road each in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh after the late leader.

"The road leading to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will be named after former UP CM Kalyan Singh. Besides Ayodhya, one road each in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh will be named after him," KP Maurya said.

Kalyan Singh was seen as the face of the Ram Mandir movement in the 1990s after he became BJP's first chief minister for Uttar Pradesh. The veteran leader was the CM when the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was brought down in 1991, a year after he took oath for the post. After the resolution of the centuries-old dispute in the Supreme Court in 2019, and the months leading up to the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Temple, Kalyan Singh had issued a statement saying that he could finally die in peace, with his vow to construct a temple on the holy land moving towards fruition.

Kalyan Singh passes away, leaders condole demise

The senior BJP leader had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) since July 4. On Friday, his condition deteriorated following which he was placed on dialysis. Born on January 5, 1932, Kalyan Singh, served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014 and served the state for a full five five-year term.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed the media soon after Kalyan Singh's demise and announced a three-day state mourning for the leader saying, "We will have a cabinet meeting in the morning. His contributions to UP, BJP and the country will always be remembered. 3 days of mourning had been announced in the state."

Attending his last rites, PM Modi spoke about how Kalyan Singh had become synonymous and with honesty and good administration. "We lost a capable leader. We should make maximum efforts by taking his values and resolutions to compensate for him; we should leave no stone unturned in fulfilling his dreams. I pray to Lord Ram to give Kalyan Singh a place by him and give strength to his family to bear this pain," he stated.