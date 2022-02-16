Road Ministry Mandates Usage Of Crash Helmet, Safety Harness For Children On Two Wheelers

Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry in a notification on Wednesday informed that they have amended the traffic laws for carrying a kid less than four years of age as a pillion rider on a two-wheeler and mandated the provision of a child wearing a crash helmet and a safety harness. A specific speed limit of 40 Km/h has also been prescribed for the two-wheelers carrying children below 4 years.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday, it informed that Rule 138 of CMVR, 1989 has been amended and they have prescribed revised norms related to the safety of children travelling on two-wheelers.

Road ministry mandates crash helmet, safety harness for children below 4 years

“This has been notified under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which mandates that the central government may, by rules, provide for measures for the safety of children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motorcycle. Further, it specifies the use of a safety harness and crash helmet. It also restricts the speed of such motorcycles to 40 kmph,” the statement read.

The centre further emphasized the use of a safety harness to be worn by the child passenger. The harness shall be attached with the driver of the two-wheeler, as per the latest guidelines.

“Safety harness is a vest to be worn by the child, which shall be adjustable, with a pair of straps attached to the vest and forming shoulder loops to be worn by the driver. This way, the upper torso of the child is securely attached to the driver. A feature by which this is achieved is by attaching the straps to the back of the vest and crossing the straps over the vest so that two large crossing-over loops are formed that pass between the legs of the passenger and child sits on the seat of the two-wheeler,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways informed.

Besides, a proposal regarding goods carriage vehicles, transporting dangerous materials has also been put forth for comments from stakeholders by the centre. The proposal recommends that the carriage vehicle shall be equipped with or fitted with a vehicle tracking system device.

