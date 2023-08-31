Road Rage Reason Behind Bhajanpura Amazon Manager Murder, 18-year-old Arrested

One person has been arrested for the alleged murder of Harpreet Gill, a a 36-year-old senior manager at Amazon, in Delhi's Bhajanpura Tuesday. The accused has been identified as 18-year-old Bilal Gani aka Mallu. Four other associates of Gani have also been named as accused. They are alleged to have been involved in a road rage incident on Gali No. 8/4, Subhash Vihar, Bhajanpura. Mallu was taken into custody near Signature Bridge around 2:00 am Thursday.

Eyewitness accounts and examination of the crime scene have unveiled the sequence of events leading to the murder of Harpreet Gill. The confrontation between Bilal Gani's group and the victims, Harpreet Gill and Govind Singh, occurred in the narrow lanes of Bhajanpura. Both parties refused to yield, causing a dispute about which party should give way for the other to pass. This dispute escalated into a heated argument as the narrow lanes couldn't accommodate two motorcycles side by side.

Subsequently, one of Bilal Gani's associates, Mohd Sameer, known as 'Maya', drew a pistol and fired at close range, injuring both Harpreet Gill and Govind Singh. The assailants shot Gill and Singh and then fled the scene. The victims were immediately rushed to JPC Hospital, where Harpreet Gill succumbed to the gunshot wound to his head. Meanwhile, Govind Singh is currently undergoing medical treatment for the gunshot injury, which he also sustained to his head.

As per reports, Gani has a criminal history. He recently turned 18 on August 27, 2023, and had allegedly been involved in two cases in 2022, including a murder within the Bhajanpura locality and a robbery. However, his status as a minor during those incidents shielded him from legal consequences, and he was sent to a Children's Observation Home. He managed to secure an almost immediate release from this facility. This time, being an adult, he now faces arrest and prosecution for his alleged involvement in this murder.

The Delhi Police have obtained the CCTV footage from cameras near the crime scene, which played a crucial role in identifying Bilal Gani and his accomplices. Following the apprehension of Bilal Gani, authorities are currently pursuing the remaining suspects: Mohd. Sameer (18), Sohail (23), Mohd Junaid (23), and Adnan (19). All of them were identified as part of Bilal Gani's group during this fatal incident.