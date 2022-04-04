Road safety drive in Punjab to avert road accidents

Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) The Punjab Police has launched a statewide road safety education and enforcement drive to prevent accidents.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab V K Bhawra said the entire enforcement strategy is planned and based on past year trends.

"On an average, daily, Punjab loses 11-12 valuable lives in various road accidents, the majority of which can be prevented or reduced in severity by focusing on moving traffic violations including drunk driving, over-speeding, non-wearing of helmet," he said.

The strength of advanced traffic management technologies and police personnel is also being increased to cover management operations until midnight, when maximum road accidents and fatalities occur, Bhawra said in a statement.

The DGP has also ordered strict implementation of the order fixing speed limit in school zones to 25 kmph. Data shows that on an average about 45 per cent road accident deaths involve two-wheelers, which are mostly hit by four-wheelers and trucks, where the drives is over speeding, drunk-driving or using mobile phone. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amardeep Singh Rai, in a meeting, directed officials to reduce traffic violations.

"It is a very scientifically driven enforcement drive, targeting long-term behavioral change," said Rai, adding that with such enforcement strategies, road accidental deaths could be reduced by 15-20 percent in the present scenario.