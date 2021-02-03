Roar In The Sky: Breathtaking Manoeuvres By IAF Daredevils At Aero India 2021 Launch

Quick links:
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Aero India show in Bengaluru; the event to be held from today to February 5.
Rajnath Singh address Aero India show and said, "Domestic manufacturing of bigger &complex defence platforms have now become the focus of our policy under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat".
Kicking off #AeroIndia2021 with DRDO's flying display of Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C) in Netra formation and LCA in Aatma-nirbhar formation. #DRDOatAeroIndia Speeding the sky
Defence Research and Development Organisation has showcased India’s under-development fifth-generation fighter aircraft Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft at Aero India.