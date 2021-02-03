Last Updated:

Roar In The Sky: Breathtaking Manoeuvres By IAF Daredevils At Aero India 2021 Launch

The 13th edition of 3-day long exhibition Aero India held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends the event.

Aero India 2021
ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Aero India show in Bengaluru; the event to be held from today to February 5.

Aero India 2021
ANI

Rajnath Singh address Aero India show and said, "Domestic manufacturing of bigger &complex defence platforms have now become the focus of our policy under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Aero India 2021
ANI

Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters in Trishul formation at Aero India-2021 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Aero India 2021
DRDO twitter

Kicking off #AeroIndia2021 with DRDO's flying display of Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C) in Netra formation and LCA in Aatma-nirbhar formation. #DRDOatAeroIndia Speeding the sky

Aero India 2021
PRO Kohima, Ministry Of Defence

The Aircrafts takes part in Aero India show in Bengaluru.

Aero India 2021
ANI

Defence Research and Development Organisation has showcased India’s under-development fifth-generation fighter aircraft Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft at Aero India.

Aero India 2021
A. Bharat Bhushan Babu Twitter

People gathered to watch the Aero India 2021 show in Bengaluru.

Aero India 2021
ANI

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile displayed at Aero India show in Bengaluru in coastal defence role. 

