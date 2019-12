A group of armed men barged into a branch of the ICICI Bank in Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Friday and looted Rs 30 lakh cash. Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said that four masked men entered the bank at around 1 pm. They then looted the bank at gunpoint. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. According to sources, the robbers managed to take away cash of over Rs 30 lakh.