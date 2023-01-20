Robbers Throw Chilli Powder In Eyes Of Currency Exchange Agent, Make Away With Rs 8 Lakh

A currency exchange agent was robbed of Rs 8 lakh after four suspects threw chilli powder in his eyes, the Gurugram Police said on Thursday.

The accused had called the agent on the pretext of exchanging US dollars in rupees and fled away after robbing him of the money and leaving him on the roadside.

An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station.

According to the complaint filed by Mohammad Ashif Khan, a native of Uttar Pradesh and presently living as a tenant in Sushant Lok area, on Tuesday, Arjun, manager of a guest house in Sector 39, told him that a customer had to exchange USD 2,500 and he gave him his number.

"On Tuesday evening, I got a call and the caller told me that his name is Ram and he has to exchange USD 2,500. Then it was decided to meet near the liquor shop in Sector 39. The caller sent me a location on WhatsApp at 5.29 pm and after some time, I reached the location on my bike. A man met me who introduced himself as Ram and his car was parked nearby.

"When both reached near the car, they found that three youths were already sitting inside it. I sat on the seat next to the driver and Ram sat on the back seat. Soon after, the other accused choked my mouth with his hand and the other put red chilli powder in my eyes. Then the accused started driving the car and after robbing me of Rs 8 lakh, containing in a bag, they finally dropped me on the roadside in Sector-29 and fled away," Ashif said in his complaint.

He also told police that Rs 2 lakh belonged to him while Rs 6 lakh was given by an acquaintance to his relative. The complaint was given to the police on Wednesday and an FIR was registered under sections 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sadar police station.

"FIR registered and we are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the nearby area of the place of occurrence. The accused will be arrested soon", said inspector Ved Prakash, the SHO of Sadar police station.

