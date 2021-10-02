Robbery Accused Kills Haryana Police Constable In Uttarakhand

A robbery accused arrested from Haridwar by the Haryana Police allegedly shot dead a constable and fled from custody, a senior police official said on Saturday. However, the accused was nabbed again later.

A Haryana Police Crime Branch team had arrested four accused in Haridwar on Thursday in connection with a robbery committed at a grocery shop in Faridabad on September 28.

As the accused were being interrogated inside a car, one of them pulled out a pistol and shot at Constable Sandeep Kumar in the head before fleeing, Haridwar Circle Officer Abhay Singh said. The police team shot the accused in the hand but he somehow managed to escape, he said. The police constable was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

After a night-long chase, the accused was arrested and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh for the treatment of his bullet injury, Singh said.

The accused is named Anshu. All the four accused have been booked under different sections of the IPC including 302 (murder) and 120b (criminal conspiracy).

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)