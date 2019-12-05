Robbery In Bihar: Masked Thieves Uproot Entire ATM, Loot Over Rs 16 Lakh In 20 Minutes

A gang of 8 robbers uprooted an SBI ATM after they failed to break it open on Wednesday night in the Vaishali district of Bihar, fleeing with Rs 16.6 lakh cash.

A CCTV video has revealed that around 1.15 am, a SUV stopped near the ATM in which 4 masked men get out of the car at first, followed by 4 more masked men who got out of the car, one of them carrying long pointed rod to uproot the ATM. In the video, it could also be seen that the ATM was being loaded by some people on a white SUV. This entire operation was executed by the robbers within 20 minutes.

Investigation underway

Field Officer of SBI Anand Kumar Singh said that "yesterday we had put 20 lakh rupees in the machine. And 16.60 lakh rupees were left which the robbers have taken." Police have registered an FIR against unnamed robbers. Hajipur DSP Raghav Dayal said, "detailed investigation is underway after ascertaining the CCTV video. A case has been registered and 4 police teams have started the search for the culprits".

In the past month, reports of loot, dacoity and murder have been on the rise in Bihar.

The ATM incident is not an isolated case. Recently, on November 26, unidentified criminals uprooted ATM containing 8 lakh rupees from Danapur. In the first week of November, armed dacoits had looted 35 lakhs from UCO bank at gunpoint in Sheohar district.

The Reserve Bank of India had recently asked banks to ensure that their ATMs are rooted to a wall pillar or floor by September-end (except those installed in highly secured premises such as airports) to enhance the security of the ATM.

These crimes and burglary, incidences suggest the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar and demands have been raised that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Yadav addresses them on priority.

