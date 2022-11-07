Robert Vadra Confronted After UK Court Allows Aide Sanjay Bhandari's Extradition; WATCH

After the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, United Kingdom ruled that accused arms dealer and proclaimed offender Sanjay Bhandari can be extradited to India to face charges of tax evasion and money laundering, Robert Vadra was confronted by Republic on Monday. When Vadra came out of his residence, the channel confronted him, but silent, he sat in his black car and left.

Republic: Mr Vadra, Sanjay Bhandari is to be extradited, you had links with him... Republic: What do you have to say about Sanjay Bhandari, Mr Vadra? Vadra: Silent

Sanjay Bhandari to be extradited; Vadra's name comes before court

Sanjay Bhandari faced two extradition requests from the Indian authorities, the first related to money laundering and the second to tax evasion. The Indian government's extradition request for Bhandari had been certified by UK's then-Home Secretary Priti Patel on June 16, 2020, and he was arrested a month later on July 15.

The London-based businessman has been on bail on security provided to the court as he fought extradition on the cases against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). In fact, through ED applications, Vadra is mentioned multiple times in the UK court's order.

Subsequently, the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London hearing the extradition case had set the trial date in the case for 2022. District Judge Michael Snow, who was presiding over the case, concluded that there are no bars to him being extradited and decided to send the case to UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who is authorised to order the extradition based on the court order.

As I am satisfied that extradition is compatible with the defendant's Convention rights, I must send this case to the Secretary of State [Braverman] for a decision as to whether the defendant is to be extradited, Judge Snow said in his judgment.

"However, I only do so on the basis of the Assurances that have been provided by the Government," he said, with reference to Indian government assurances that Bhandari will be held in a separate cell at Tihar Jail in New Delhi with relevant healthcare provisions while he faces trial in India.