'Robust Defence Ecosystem Led To Rise Of India': Rajnath Singh Ahead Of Aero India 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the ambassadors’ round table conference at Aero India 2023, said, “We have created a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem.”

The Defence Minister emphasised national efforts towards "Make in India" during his address. He noted that the self-reliance project represents the start of a new paradigm of partnership with other nations and that it is neither isolationist nor meant for India alone.

Furthermore, he said that the nation rejects the idea of a world order in which some nations are seen as superior to others.

Rajnath Singh speaks about India’s G20 presidency

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh further emphasised India's G20 presidency and said that the nation's goal is to foster consensus within the G20 and set the agenda for a more secure, prosperous, sustainable, and just world.

The Union Minister stressed the 3 D's of India: Development, Democracy, and Diversity, and claimed that the occasion was ideal for showcasing India to the rest of the globe.

Aero India to be hosted in Bengaluru in Feb

Rajnath Singh informed Ambassadors at the conference about the upcoming Aero India show, which is expected to be Asia's largest aerospace exhibition and will be hosted in Bengaluru in February. He stated, "India's international relations are governed by the very essence of human equality and dignity."

Invited the world to attend Asia's largest Aero show, to be held in Bengaluru between February 13-17.

Speaking of the Aero India-2023, the Defence Minister expressed his optimism that it would exceed the standard established by the previous edition.

“We’re now organising the 14th edition of Aero India-2023 from 13th to 17th February in Bengaluru. Aero India-2023 would, hopefully, surpass the benchmark set in the previous edition with a larger presence of exhibitors and representatives of our friendly countries,” he said.

“I believe that the Indian Aerospace and Defence manufacturing sector is well prepared to take up future challenges and capitalise on emerging opportunities. India has domestically produced Light Combat Aircraft. Manufacturing of Light Utility Helicopters has also commenced. Our large population and abundant skilled workforce have led to the creation of a thriving innovation ecosystem, led by start-ups in high-technology areas,” he said, reported ANI.