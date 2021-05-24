Roche’s Antibody Cocktail To Treat COVID-19 Now Available In India; Check Out Price Here

Roche India and Cipla on Monday announced the launch of their Antibody Cocktail -- 'Casirivimab and Imdevimab' for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients in India. The first batch of the Antibody Cocktail has been made available in India and has been priced at Rs 59,750 per dose. Another batch is excited to be available in India by June.

"In total they can potentially benefit 200,000 patients as each of the 100,000 packs that will be available in India offers treatment for two patients. The drug will be available through leading hospitals and COVID treatment centers," Cipla and Roche said in a joint release. "The price for each patient dose [a combined dose of 1,200 mg (600 mg of Casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab)] will be Rs 59,750 inclusive of all taxes. The maximum retail price for the multi dose pack (each pack can treat two patients) is Rs 1,19,500 inclusive of all taxes," as per the company.

India approves Roche's Antibody Cocktail

On May 5, the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) had granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Swiss pharma company Roche for their Antibody Cocktail based on the data filed with the U.S. regulators and the scientific opinion of a European regulatory panel.

According to Roche Pharma India MD V Simpson Emmanuel, neutralizing antibody cocktails like Casirivimab and Imdevimab can play a role in the fight against COVID-19. It can also be used in the treatment of high-risk patients before their condition worsens. Roche has partnered with Cipla in India to leverage its strong distribution strengths across the country.

About the Antibody Cocktail

According to a statement by Cipla, the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) is a medical product that can be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg) who are confirmed to be infected with SARS-COV2. It can also be used for those who are at a high risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease but do not require Oxygen. "It has been shown to help these high-risk patients before their condition worsens, reducing the risk of hospitalisation and fatality by 70% and shortening the duration of symptoms by four days," as per the company.