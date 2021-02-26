Rohingya National Held For Promoting Anti National Activity By Delhi Police; FIR Filed

A Rohingya national who had allegedly been living illegally in India and promoting anti-India activities was arrested by the Delhi Police. According to the highly placed sources, the accused was identified as Raezuddin. He was allegedly in touch with an ISI handler who was purportedly provoking him to mobilize people in India for anti-national activities.

'Involved in anti-national activity'

"Raezuddin and his aides were involved in anti-national activities for a long time. They came on the radar of the intelligence and Raezuddin was finally arrested by us," the source said. An FIR in this respect was lodged with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The source said that the militant groups of Rohingyas are working against India and they are sending illegal Rohingyas into India with an intention to create unrest and chaos across the nation.

The police are now trying to know more about his aides. As per information shared by an intelligence official, the arrested person travelled across many states and has contacts of those who were funding him for anti-India activities. "He was active with his aides but we can't divulge more information about him," the source said.

Raezuddin has been booked for waging war against the state and hatching a criminal conspiracy. The police are also mulling to add sections of UAPA into the FIR. Further investigation in the matter is on.

