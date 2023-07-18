Rohingyas Resort To Vandalism Inside Kathua Jail, Over Dozen Injured

Around 12 persons including Superintendent Jail Koushal Kumar, other jail officials and some Rohingyas were injured after an altercation led to an attempt by the Rohingyas to break out of the inner gates of the jail demanding their release. The Rohingyas have been kept in Hiranagar Jail which is the holding centre for Rohingyas in Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident at the holding centre in Hiranagar involving the Rohingyas took a tense turn when Rohingyas attempted to break the gate. The CRPF responded by firing tear smoke shells inside the gate which led to an altercation between the Rohingyas and the security personnel.

During the altercation, two jail staff members were rescued, but three others remained in the custody of the Rohingyas. To resolve the situation, SSP Kathua, CO 121 BN CRPF, and other officers interacted with the Rohingyas from the roof of the jail, urging them to release the captive staff.

However, the Rohingyas refused initially and issued a warning to the security forces, demanding their release from jail within one hour.

Superintendent Jail Koushal Kumar confirmed to Republic that around a dozen persons, including Jail Superintendent and five others were injured. “The situation is under control, and we are keeping an eye on the developments that are taking place; all injured including me are doing fine,” he added.