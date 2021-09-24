Last Updated:

Rohini Court Firing: AAP Begins Blamegame Against Centre; 'favourite Officers Appointed'

In a shocking incident, shots were fired inside Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday at gangster Gogi - killing him. Delhi police killed both assailants

"The Central government has appointed its favourite officer bypassing all the rules," said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), perhaps in a bid to shift the responsibility of the firing incident that took place in Rohini court of Delhi on Friday. Jailed gangster Jitender alias Gogi was being produced before a bench of the court when two attackers - Maurice and Rahul, dressed as lawyers, opened fire and killed him. In a counterfire by the police thereafter, both the attackers were killed.  

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj asserted that it was the 'favouritism' (hinting at Delhi CP Asthana) followed by the Central government in the appointment that has led to the weakening of the security forces and in turn, such incidents. Calling the incident 'unprecedented', the AAP leader said, "The High Court should take Suo-moto cognizance."

Delhi Police issues statement 

Speaking on the Rohini Court shootout, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said,

"This gangster was running an extortion racket. His rival gang perhaps, two people came to the court dressed up as lawyers. They fired at him, the police in a very swift counter-move has neutralized these assailants. This is not a gang war but this is a counter swift action by the police which led to the killing of these two people who attacked the gangster while he was being produced."

"I must tell you that we are taking the organized crime in the city very seriously and we will counter them very effectively. Not only through these cases which we are registering against them and arresting them but in case, they sort to such type of activities we are committed to counter it effectively," added Asthana.

