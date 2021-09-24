Rohini Court Firing: Delhi Lawyers To Abstain From Work For One Day Over Security Concerns

In light of the shocking firing incident that took place at the Rohini court on Friday, the Delhi Bar Association has ordered abstinence from work until the revision of security norms in the court. Expressing displeasure over the lack of security, the lawyers have called for a one-day strike in all district courts of Delhi. An order issued by the Bar Association stated that lawyers will abstain from work on Saturday, September 25, on account of the shootout at the Rohini court.

"In view of the call given by the Coordination Committee of all District Court Bar Associations of Delhi, the working in the court will be suspended due to revision of security norms on account of today's unfortunate incident in Rohini Court, Delhi," the statement read.

At least 13 shots were heard inside Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, during an alleged clash between rival gangs. As per sources, a gangster named Jitender Mann Gogi was being produced in court, when his rivals opened fire at him. Three people were injured in the firing, while two assailants were killed in a counterfire by the Delhi police. Incidentally, this is the fourth such firing instance to have taken place inside Rohini court over the last five years.

On Friday evening, the lawyers called for suo motu cognizance of the firing before the Delhi High Court. The matter was mentioned before Justice Subramanium Prasad, on which the HC said it will wait to determine what happened at the sitting court and what actions are being taken in that direction.

A meeting also was held by the Rohini Court Bar Association following the incident. Speaking to Republic TV, the Bar Association Vice President Shilpesh Chaudhary said every effort is being made to conduct thorough checking of court members besides heightening the security situation in the court.

"The Bar is working towards preventing such incidents. We have nearly 8,500 members at the Rohini court, which makes it difficult to conduct manual checking of every person. In any case, we have brought machines for investigation of all the members present in and around the court premises," said Chaudhary.

The firing occurred in Rohini Court No. 207 when gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' was being produced in court. The two assailants from a rival gang - Rahul and Maurice were shot dead by the police team. The assailants allegedly entered the court in the garb of lawyers' attire. Point 38 bore and point 30 bore pistols were recovered from them. Gogi, who suffered injuries in the clash, died during treatment at the hospital.