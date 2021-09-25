Rohini Court Shootout: CJI Ramana deeply Concerned As Delhi Court Sees Gunfight & Deaths

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has expressed his deep concerns at the shootout in Delhi's Rohini Court, which took place earlier on Friday. In this regard, the CJI spoke to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and advised him to speak to both police and Bar to ensure that the functioning of the court is not affected.

It may be recalled that the matter of safety and security of Court complexes and judicial personnel is already under the scope of the Supreme Court. In the wake of Friday's incident, the matter may be heard next week.

Rohini Court shootout

Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' was shot dead by assailants in Rohini court premises on Friday. The assailants, reportedly from a rival gang, barged into the courtroom disguised as lawyers and shot gangster Gogi. In retaliation, the Delhi Police special forces killed both the assailants on the spot. One of the gunmen was carrying Rs 50,000 in cash.

"The assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Gogi when he was brought to Delhi's Rohini court. In retaliation, two attackers were killed," DCP of Rohini said.

Jitender Gogi was one of the most wanted gangsters in the national capital. He was involved in several crimes, including murder, attempts to murder and extortions. He had a rivalry with a group called the "Tillu gang", which was also involved in extortion.

Meanwhile, in view of the recent incident, the Delhi Bar Association has ordered abstinence from work until the revision of security norms in the court. The order said that lawyers will abstain from work on Saturday amid the shootout at the Rohini court.

"In view of the call given by the Coordination Committee of all District Court Bar Associations of Delhi, the working in the court will be suspended due to revision of security norms on account of today's unfortunate incident in Rohini Court, Delhi," the statement read.