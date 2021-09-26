Rohini Court Shootout: Delhi Police Arrest 2 Accused, Names Of 2-3 Gangs Emerge

Delhi Police arrested two persons on Sunday in connection with the Rohini Court shootout that happened on Friday. The two accused have been identified as Umang and Vinay Yadav. The duo, along with two others, is accused of orchestrating the killing of gangster and history-sheeter Jitender Mann alias 'Gogi' inside the Rohini court premises.

According to sources, Vinay was nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Haidarpur and produced before the Patiala House Court from where he will be handed over to the Crime Branch. Gogi was shot dead, allegedly by rival gang members, inside the Rohini court premises on Friday.

Delhi Police informed that in the Rohini court shooting the names of at least two to three gangs have emerged. News agency ANI quoted Alok Kumar, Joint CP, Delhi Police, as saying, "In the Rohini shootout incident, names of two, three gangs have emerged...We have also learnt that Gogi, Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jatheri had made an alliance. There is linkage among gangs."

The incident has raised numerous concerns over the safety and security inside courts in the national capital. On Saturday, lawyers from seven major courts of Delhi observed a day-long strike in the wake of the Rohini court firing, hampering the day's judicial work and proceedings.

Lawyers of all seven district courts including, Patiala House, Saket, Dwarka, Rouse Avenue, Rohini, Tis Hazari, and Karkardooma abstained from work and demanded safety and security in the district courts complex in the national capital. The lawyers refrained from attending all kinds of judicial work and only appeared for urgent matters including remand hearings that were listed for Saturday.

Rohini Court shootout

In a shocking incident, shots were fired inside Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday in an alleged clash between rival gangs. As per sources, a gangster named Gogi was being produced in court, when his rivals opened fire at him. Three people were injured in the ensuing firing, while two assailants were killed in a counterfire by Delhi police. Incidentally, this is the fourth such firing instance in the last five years inside Rohini court.

The police shot dead assailants Rahul and Maurice who entered the court dressed as lawyers. The firing occurred in Rohini Court No. 207 when gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' was being produced in court. Gogi, who was injured was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed. Sources said that forty rounds were fired in the clash.