Rohini Court Shootout: Ex-Bar Council Of Delhi Chief Demands Advocate Protection Act

Former Bar Council of Delhi Chief K C Mittal on Friday demanded from the Government of India to bring Advocate Protection Act after alleged gang war took place inside the Rohini Court, Delhi. Rohini Court shootout took place when a gangster named Jitender Mann 'Gogi' was being produced before the court for a hearing when his rivals opened fire at him.

Three people are said to be injured in the ensuing firing, while two assailants named Rahul and Maurice were killed in a counterfire by the Delhi police. The assailants allegedly entered the court in disguise of lawyers' attire. The firing occurred in Rohini Court No. 207. Gogi, who was injured in the firing was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. As per sources, approx 40 rounds were fired in the clash.

Delhi Police's Special Cell nabbed 29-year-old Jitender Maan alias 'Gogi' after a four-year chase in March 2020. Gogi has been accused of extortion of property dealers, bookies and businessmen in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh by death threats and carjackings.

Former Bar Council of Delhi Chief KC Mittal on Rohini Court shootout

Speaking on the Rohini Court shootout, KC Mittal said, "There is no greater threat on the system the way shots have been fired and gangster wars have reached to Delhi Rohini court. It is a very sad incident and the entire truth is still not known. One woman lawyer has also been injured. But it is a matter of serious concern that shots get fired in a court in which three to four lose their life."

"It is a big challenge for the judiciary. We are very sad due to these kinds of incidents as it is a matter of concern on the security of advocates as well. This is why Bar Council and Bar Association has demanded to bring the Advocate Protection Act. If we don't keep the tight security of the courts then the system will be destroyed,"added Mittal.

"You must have seen in the past the way a district judge of Jharkhand died and similar kinds of incidents are happening around. Be it advocate or judge this is very dangerous for the judiciary. If we cannot save the system then how will we be able to give justice to others? We would like to request the government to pass a law or ordinance so that we can feel safe and secure," Mittal further stated.

In July, Additional District Judge Uttam Anand was rammed into by an autorickshaw when he was on a morning walk in Dhanbad (Jharkhand). The autorickshaw rammed into the Additional District Judge Uttam Anand and suspiciously fled the spot. Then, another autorickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood and took to him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Following that, Jharkhand High Court ordered an SIT probe in the suspicious death of the ADJ Uttam Anand. Two accused (auto driver and his helper) were arrested a day after the crime. Uttam Singh's father while speaking to Republic Media Network had alleged that the death of his son was a conspiracy as he was the judge of some prominent cases which were under trial.

The case was then taken over by the CBI on August 4 at the request of the Jharkhand government. On Thursday, the CBI submitted its reports in the Jharkhand High Court in which the central probing agency stated that the judge was deliberately hit by the vehicle.

Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana speaks to Republic on Rohini Court shootout

Speaking on the Rohini Court shootout, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "This gangster was running an extortion racket. His rival gang perhaps, two people came to the court dressed up as lawyers. They fired at him, the police in a very swift counter-move has neutralised these assailants. This is not a gang war but this is a counter swift action by the police which led to the killing of these two people who attacked the gangster while he was being produced."

"I must tell you that we are taking the organised crime in the city very seriously and we will counter them very effectively. Not only through these cases which we are registering against them and arresting them but in case, they sort to such type of activities we are committed to counter it effectively," added Asthana.

Security beefed up in Greater Noida Surajpur Court

Following the Rohini shootout, security was beefed up at the Greater Noida Surajput Court. ACP with a heavy police force conducted a checking campaign inside the Surajpur court premises. District Administration issued an alert and asked the officials to ensure the checking of entry gates. Surajpur Court is in the Surajpur police station area of ​​Greater Noida.

