Rohini Shootout: Assailants Dressed As Lawyers; Got Month's Training, Says Chargesheet

The Delhi Police has filed a fresh charge sheet in the Rohini Shootout case wherein Gangster Jitendra was killed and two assailants who had come to shoot him were killed in cross-firing. In its 111-page charge sheet, the Crime Branch has given complete details of the incident from the preparation of the plan by Tillu, lodged in Mandoli jail, to its completion.

The charge sheet details down that probe revealed that gangster Tillu had given one month's training to both the shooters for the murder of gangster Jitendra Gogi in Rohini court.

Sources stated On September 13, when Gogi was produced in the Harshita Dahiya murder case in Panipat court, Umang and Jagdeep were there to look after Gogi's security.

"Both tell Tillu that his security is very tight. On September 23, a day before the Rohini shootout, Umang and Jagdeep took arms from a crook named Rakesh Tajpuria in Murthal. Then on the same day, Umang and Jagdeep took the dress of lawyers from a person near AIIMS. Meanwhile, Tillu was in constant touch with both of them through WhatsApp call from jail," the sources said.

It was further stated that Neeraj Bawana's close friend Naveen Bali was also lodged with Tillu in Mandoli jail. "Naveen told Tillu the date of Gogi's appearance in the court. Naveen made arrangements for weapons through Kaushal Chaudhary, who was lodged in Punjab jail," the sources said.

Investigation revealed that Naveen arranged a Nepali origin shooter to kill Gogi. The Nepali-origin shooter went to court on September 24, the day of the massacre, but Umang called Tillu and said that he was not looking well in the lawyer's dress. After this Tillu asked the Nepali shooter to go back. Umang had reached the Rohini court with the three shooters in his friend's car.

The three shooters entered the court on foot while Umang went to the underground parking lot by car. Umang took arms from there and met the three shooters in the bathroom in front of the court. After this, he came out with the car with the Nepali shooter. When Umang came to know about the death of both the shooters including Gogi, he panicked.

He immediately hid it in the kitchen chimney by breaking the SIM and taking out the DVR to the CCTV. A total of 9 mobile numbers were used in the incident, out of which one number is from abroad.

"Conversations were only through WhatsApp or signal app Many of these numbers were obtained through forged documents. Tillu came to know about Gogi's murder from the TV installed in the jail," the charge sheet revealed while adding that when he came to know that both the shooters were also killed, he broke his phone and threw it away.

