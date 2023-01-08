Rohit Shetty Returns To Sets Post Minor Surgery; Sidharth Malhotra Calls Him 'inspiration'

Bollywood Director and producer Rohit Shetty returned to shoot hours after sustaining a minor injury on the sets of his upcoming directorial web series 'Indian Police Force' starring Sidharth Malhotra.

On Saturday, the 'Cirkus' filmmaker was admitted to Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad where he underwent minor surgery after he got injured while executing a car chase action sequence. He has received two stitches on his finger.

Notably, the 'Indian Police Force' stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in lead roles and will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Shetty took to his official Instagram account, where he shared a group picture from the sets along with the crew as he shared his health update. The 'Golmaal' director can be seen wearing a hand fracture supporter with white bandages on his right hand. He captioned the post, "Another car topple... but this time with stitches on 2 fingers.... Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine... thank you so much for your love and concern...Shooting Indian Police force for Amazon Originals in Hyderabad @primevideoin #indianpoliceforce."

Actor Sidharth Malhotra welcomes Rohit Shetty on sets post injury

Taking to Instagram, Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a video of Rohit returning to sets post his injury. He can be heard saying, "We have the OG action master here who is back on set after an unfortunate incident while Shetty thanked his well-wishers in the video".

Sidharth captioned the post, "A true master leads by example. We all know about Rohit Shetty Sir's love for action and his passion towards the stunts he directs. Last night while performing a CAR STUNT action piece HIMSELF, he met with an unfortunate accident. After a sleepless night and a minor surgery he's back on set in less than 12 hours...Sir , you are an inspiration to all of us. Love n Respect".