'Role Model For All': Political Leaders Across Country Mourn PM Modi's Mother's Demise

PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away on December 30. The PM has rushed to Ahmedabad. Heeraben Modi was a massive influence on PM Modi.

Saumya joshi
PM Modi with his mother Heeraba

Image: @MVenkaiahNaidu/Twitter


Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away on December 30. The Prime Minister has rushed to Ahmedabad. Heeraben Modi was a massive influence on PM Modi's life. A wave of condolences has followed after news of ther death. Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter: "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Political leaders from across the spectrum expressed their grief at Heeraben Modi's passing away. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "The struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. His sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi's mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest his soul in peace. Om Shanti. 

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice-President of India, tweeted: My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti."

Shehzaad Poonawalla, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wrote: "Not only PM @narendramodi ji but the whole country has lost a mother in Heera Ben. Hira Ben was a reflection of the values - which we see in PM Modi today - humility, sacrifice and steadfast commitment I pray that the departed soul finds a place in the holy feet of Lord Rama OM Shanti." 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai wrote, "Very saddened to hear the news of Heeraben, the revered mother of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has left this world. I pray to the great mother who gave birth to a son who made the country proud. I pray to the Prime Minister and his family for strength to bear this grief. Om Shantih." 

Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, wrote, "Extremely saddened by the news of the demise of Mrs. Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss."

The Prime Minister's mother was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where she was undergoing treatment. PM Modi had visited her on Wednesday. 

