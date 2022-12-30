'Role Model For All': Political Leaders Across Country Mourn PM Modi's Mother's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away on December 30. The Prime Minister has rushed to Ahmedabad. Heeraben Modi was a massive influence on PM Modi's life. A wave of condolences has followed after news of ther death. Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter: "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Political leaders from across the spectrum expressed their grief at Heeraben Modi's passing away.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "The struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. His sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti."

हीरा बा ने जिन संघर्षों का सामना करते हुए परिवार का पालन पोषण किया वो सभी के लिए एक आदर्श हैं। उनका त्यागपूर्ण तपस्वी जीवन सदा हमारी स्मृति में रहेगा। पूरा देश दुःख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी व उनके परिवार के साथ खड़ा है। करोड़ों लोगों की प्रार्थना आपके साथ हैं। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 30, 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi's mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest his soul in peace. Om Shanti.

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીના માતૃશ્રી પૂજ્ય હીરાબા ના દેવલોક ગમનથી ઊંડા દુ:ખની લાગણી અનુભવું છું. પૂજ્ય હીરાબા વાત્સલ્ય, સાદગી, પરિશ્રમ અને ઉચ્ચ જીવનમૂલ્યોના પ્રતિમૂર્તિ હતા. ભગવાન તેમના આત્માને પરમ શાંતિ અર્પે તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. ૐ શાંતિ. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 30, 2022

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2022

M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice-President of India, tweeted: My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti."

My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti pic.twitter.com/NEFsir1SJb — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) December 30, 2022

Shehzaad Poonawalla, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wrote: "Not only PM @narendramodi ji but the whole country has lost a mother in Heera Ben. Hira Ben was a reflection of the values - which we see in PM Modi today - humility, sacrifice and steadfast commitment I pray that the departed soul finds a place in the holy feet of Lord Rama OM Shanti."

हीरा बेन में न सिर्फ पीएम @narendramodi जी बल्कि पूरे देश ने एक मां को खोया है।



हीरा बेन उन मूल्यों का प्रतिबिंब थीं - जो आज हम PM मोदी में देखते हैं- विनम्रता,त्याग और दृढ़ प्रतिबद्धता



मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि दिवंगत आत्मा को प्रभु राम के श्री चरणों में स्थान मिले OM Shanti pic.twitter.com/szHd45cDkw — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 30, 2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai wrote, "Very saddened to hear the news of Heeraben, the revered mother of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has left this world. I pray to the great mother who gave birth to a son who made the country proud. I pray to the Prime Minister and his family for strength to bear this grief. Om Shantih."

ಸನ್ಮಾನ್ಯ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಶ್ರೀ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಯವರ ಪೂಜ್ಯ ತಾಯಿ ಹೀರಾಬೆನ್ ಅವರು ಇಹಲೋಕ ತ್ಯಜಿಸಿದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಬೇಸರವಾಯಿತು. ದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ತಂದ ಪುತ್ರನಿಗೆ ಜನ್ಮ ನೀಡಿದ ಮಹಾತಾಯಿಗೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯವರಿಗೆ, ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ಈ ದುಃಖವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.

ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿಃ https://t.co/7dLUarH8Qz — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) December 30, 2022

Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, wrote, "Extremely saddened by the news of the demise of Mrs. Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss."

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की माता श्रीमती हीराबेन के निधन हो जाने की खबर अति-दुःखद। उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत उन्हें एवं उनके सभी चाहने वालों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 30, 2022

The Prime Minister's mother was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where she was undergoing treatment. PM Modi had visited her on Wednesday.