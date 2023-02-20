Role Of AI Integration In Indian Military Ops Amid Modernistation Of Tri-services: Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration is a key aspect of India's defence modernisation efforts, which aim to enhance the country's military capabilities and strengthen its national security. India has identified AI as a strategic area for investment as it takes steps to integrate it into various aspects of defence operations. Certain modern militaries have already incorporated the military application of AI in fields like logistics support, cyber defence, robots for medical evacuation and integrated surveillance, Indian think-tank dealing with national security and conceptual aspects of land-based warfare CLAWS stated in its June 2022 report.

The Indian Ministry of Defence is invested in a range of AI-enabled systems, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), surveillance systems, and autonomous weapons systems due to the commercial and military applications of AI systems. However, AI’s weaponisation in achieving a strategic advantage in cyber, space, land, air and maritime domains will likely “accelerate the tempo of operations and simultaneously impact the force survivability in both offensive and defensive operations,” the CLAWS report stated. According to the think tank, "AI and robotics paradigm is yet to become a key component and a

driving force in doctrinal thinking and perspective planning of the Indian Armed Forces." However, it states that the Indian military begun using certain Commercially-Off-The Shelf (COTS) equipment on a limited scale to enhance security.

AI integration transforming warfighting

The induction of Artificial Intelligence in combat scenarios is assisting in enhancing situational awareness, improving decision-making, and enabling faster response times in combat operations. Notably, one of the key areas where AI integration is being utilised is in the development of next-generation weapons systems. As per the current data of the Indian Defence Ministry, the Indian Armed Forces are engaged in the Research and Development (R&D) of several AI-powered weapons with the potential to improve the accuracy and precision of strikes, while reducing the risk to human personnel. These include smart bombs, autonomous drones, and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Notably, the Indian Tri-services have already incorporated a range of AI-based weapon systems such as the Combat Management System (CMS) for the Indian Navy's surface ships, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The CMS uses AI and machine learning algorithms to analyze data from various sensors and provide the crew with real-time situational awareness. Meanwhile, the Astra Mk1 air-to-air missile, has an onboard computer that uses AI algorithms to guide the payload to its target.

Developed by the DRDO and equipped with advanced sensors and cameras that use AI algorithms to detect and identify targets, the Rudra drones prove significant to Indian Army in combat scenarios. Additionally, another innovative solution by the DRDO, the Autonomous Robotics for Counter-Terrorism Operations (ARC) robot, assists Indian Army troops soldiers in counter-terrorism operations and is equipped with a variety of sensors and cameras that use AI algorithms to detect and track targets. These systems have AI is also being used to enhance cyber defence capabilities, with the development of advanced cybersecurity systems that can identify and respond to threats in real-time. These systems use machine learning algorithms to detect and respond to cyber-attacks, helping to safeguard India's critical infrastructure and national security assets.

In addition to its direct application in military operations, AI is also being used to support logistics, supply chain management, and other non-combat functions. By leveraging AI-powered predictive analytics and automation tools, the Indian military is able to improve the efficiency of logistics planning and reduce the time and cost required to move personnel and equipment across the country. Overall, the integration of AI is a key component of India's defence modernisation efforts and has the potential to significantly enhance the country's military capabilities and strengthen its national security.