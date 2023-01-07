'Role Of Non-violence Is Overplayed': Sanjeev Sanyal Explains How India Attained Freedom

In his recently launched book, 'Revolutionaries: The Other Story of how India Won its Freedom,' historian Sanjeev Sanyal explains how India was not granted its freedom but they fought for and won it, thanks to several movements of resistance taking place simultaneously. His primary argument is that the textbooks of our school do not cover history accurately as there was a lot more than the non-violent movement that helped India attain its freedom.

'India fought for and won its freedom, was not granted it': Sanjeev Sanyal

In a conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, Sanjeev Sanyal explained how the textbooks do not thorougly cover the history of India's freedom movement.

On being asked what's the reason behind the title of his book, Sanyal replied, "There is another story of how India won its freedom. They were not granted it. (They did not win it) only through the nonviolent movement. Throughout the British occupation, there was an armed resistance."

Sanyal went on to add that the narrative of the nonviolent movement that helped India attain its freedom is overplayed. It is several movements that played a key role. When asked if there is an opposition of the role that armed resistance played in achieving our freedom, Sanyal replied, "An armed resistance is the most natural of things. Every country in the world used it to attain freedom. There is nothing unique to us."

Sanyal then went on to state the problem exists because of the story we are told. He said that he is challenging the idea that India attained its freedom solely because of the non-violent movement, as while this movement did have a role, it was not the only thing that helped India attain its freedom.

"I am not saying that the non-violent movement did not have a role. It did have a role. But the fact of the matter is that there was also another movement, which was a very large movement. It just did not involve the revolutionaries as there were several movements that were going on that were interconnected to each other. This went on for a very long time and it ultimately culminated in the naval revolt of 1946," Sanyal further said.

