'Room Servicing' After Massage & Meal: Satyendar Jain's New VVIP Video Emerges From Tihar

Amid the furor over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain receiving physiotherapy and a proper meal in Tihar jail, a fresh VVIP treatment video has emerged in which the incarcerated minister can be seen getting full housekeeping facility. This comes a day after the Delhi court lambasted Jain for receiving "preferential treatment" inside the prison stating it as a 'violation of rules'.

New VVIP video of Satyendar Jain's getting room service accessed

Republic TV accessed a fresh video dated October 1, 2022, in which the Delhi minister is not present in his cell while a man can be seen making his bed, changing sheets, and mopping the floor.

According to the Tihar Jail sources, as many as 10 people were assigned to provide Jain with all services inside his room-- out of which 8 of these particularly took care of Jain's personal needs including cleaning the room, making his bed, and providing outside food, mineral water, fruits, clothes, etc. inside the prison cell. The other two acted as supervisors and made sure the daily services is being provided to Jain.

Including these facilities, Jain was also getting a regular body massage from a rape accused, Rinku. It is being investigated whether these 10 people are prisoners themselves or some outsiders who had got free access to provide VVFIP treatment for Satyendar Jain.

Satyendar Jain having meal & receiving massage in Tihar Jail

In the first VVIP treatment video that emerged, wherein Satyendar Jain was seen receiving a massage. He was seen lounging on his bed as a person is massing his legs and hands. He is seen receiving a full body massage including a head massage a day later. AAP labelled it as physiotherapy claiming that its leader is getting this special medical service because he underwent surgery. But his claim was refuted by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists. Later in the footage, Jain was seen interacting with three others persons in his cell including the individual who is providing the massage service.

In yet second video, Jain was seen having a proper meal, with salads and fruits included, with a person serving this food to him. The Tihar jail sources also revealed that the AAP minister has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kg. Notably, Jain had complained about not getting proper food in jail. A special court in Rouse avenue had sought a response from Tihar jail authorities on jailed Delhi minister’s plea to provide food as per his religious beliefs.

It is pertinent to note that Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain is in jail on allegations of Money laundering. A Delhi court on November 17 denied bail to him in the case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).