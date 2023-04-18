Roti As Entry Fee And Not Money: Gujarat Temple's Unique Way To Feed Street Animals

In an example of animal welfare, a literary event organiser in Gujarat’s Patan accepted ‘Rotis’ as an entry fee to a temple and not money. The event was organised at a Hanuman temple in the city of Patan known as ‘Rotaliya Hanuman’. It’s pertinent to mention when people used to donate gold, and silver, at temples and receive peda, coconut, etc as prasad, the Rotaliya Hanuman mandir ‘Roti’ is offered as prasad to hanuman.

A literary event known as ‘’Lok Dayro’ (Singing Bhajans to God and story, culture narration event in Gujarat) was organised on the completion of one year of the Rotaliya Hanuman temple, where the place of the main Dayro protagonist Kirtidan Gadhvi was completely thronged with rotis and rotlas. People were amused to see the spectacle when they are used to money being rained on the Dayro performer during such events in Gujarat.

Rotaliya Hanuman Mandir

People who brought one Rotla (thick bread) or 10 Rotli (Rotli is relatively thinner) were only given entry to the program at the Rotaliya Hanuman temple. People associated with animal rights and welfare attended the program in large numbers and in no time since the Lok Dayro began, the stage was towered with Rotlis and Rotlas. They were gathered near the stage as an offering.

The intention of the gathering and the event was to gather food for the street dogs, and other animals. People attended the cultural event along with their families in large numbers.



