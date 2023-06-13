Rough Sea Conditions And Strong Winds In Dwarka As Gujarat Braces For Cyclone Biparjoy

Why you’re reading this: As the cyclonic storm Biparjoy approaches India’s western coast and is expected to make landfall by the evening of June 15 in Saurashtra and Kutch near the Jakhau port, Gujarat, rough sea conditions and strong winds were witnessed in Dwarka according to the visuals from Gomtighat in the coastal city. As per the latest update of IMD, very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) Biparjoy lay centred at 2:30 IST (June 13) over the Northeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar & 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. In a sign of relief, according to IMD, the extremely severe cyclonic storm (ESCS) Biparjoy has weakened to VSCS as on June 12.

3 things you need to know

PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of ministries/agencies of the Centre as well as Gujarat to deal with the situation.

67 train services have been cancelled in view of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to six states - Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra and three Union Territories - Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Evacuation plan on

Authorities have moved 7,500 people to safer places and put in place an elaborate evacuation plan in Gujarat as powerful Cyclone 'Biparjoy' in the Arabian Sea appears set to hit the western state on June 15. The people residing near the sea in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Morbi have been evacuated with warning signals hoisted at the ports. Moreover, a wider evacuation will begin today (June 13) for the people residing at a distance of 10 Km from the coast in the Kutch-Saurashtra districts, officials said.

More than 3,000 people were evacuated from 31 villages in Porbandar, while in Devbhumi Dwarka, more than 1,500 people were shifted to safer places, they informed. Around 23,000 people residing in villages within a 10 Km radius of the coast will be moved to makeshift shelter homes from Tuesday.

When the IMD is predicting landfall?

The IMD has projected Biparjoy cyclone will hit the coast of Gujarat at the Jakhau port - between Mandvi (India) and Karachi (Pakistan) by the evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. In an important update about the speed of Biparjoy, IMD informed the impending cyclone has weakened from the ESCS category to VSCS.

"ESCS (extremely severe cyclonic storm) #Biparjoy weakened into VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) and lay at 23.30 IST, about 310km SW of Porbandar, 320km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 380km SSW of Jakhau Port. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as VSCS," IMD said in a tweet.

Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJOY weakened into VSCS and lay at 2330IST today, about 310km SW of Porbandar, 320km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 380km SSW of Jakhau Port. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15th June as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/5ONUhDthOG — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 12, 2023

How the government is preparing to deal with an emergency situation?

To deal with the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with the ministries/agencies of the centre and state to review the preparedness in view of the impending cyclone. According to the officials PM Modi instructed the concerned personnel to make sure the vulnerable population are evacuated and also work on maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water etc and are restored immediately in the event of damage caused to them.

The state authorities have activated emergency control rooms and the necessary personnel have also been instructed to be on alert mode, informed The Director of Information and Publication Railway Board, Shivaji Sutar on Monday (June 12), "Disaster Management room has been activated and field staff has been put on alert mode. Emergency control rooms have been opened in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Gandhidham. Additional helpline numbers have also been activated".

"We have deployed sufficient manpower and machinery. Our teams have also been alerted. We have sufficient locomotives ready in case of any power failure, and we are also ready with preparation to evacuate people if a train gets stuck anywhere," he added.

In terms of the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey earlier stated, "State government and Central government are on alert view of Cyclone Biparjoy. We have 12 NDRF teams and they have been deployed in Kutch, PorbanderJunagadh, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Morbi and Rajkot districts. Three teams were requested from the Centre and they have arrived they will be kept in reserve in Rajkot, Gandhidham and Kutch."

Alerts were issued to 6 coastal states, 3 UTs

The Union Home Ministry has issued an alert and advisory on the total suspension of fishing activities in the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea and northeast Arabian Sea till June 15 in the wake of extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy'.

As per the advisory on Monday, the MEA asking for a judicious regulation of both onshore and offshore operations asked Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra governments and also the union territories of Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli to be on alert in the aftermath of the VSCS approaching India’s western coast.



Notably, a total of 67 trains have been cancelled in view of cyclone Biparjoy which is set to make landfall on Thursday in Gujarat, said CPRO Western Railway on Monday.

