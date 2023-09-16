‘Round-the-clock’ Electricity Could Soon Just Be Rs 6 Per Unit Nationwide: RK Singh

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, R. K. Singh, revealed at the fourth International Conference & Exhibition on Clean Energy in New Delhi that ‘round-the-clock’ renewable energy could soon cost just about Rs. 6 per unit with the incorporation of green hydrogen for storage. Singh emphasized that “Green hydrogen is cheaper than gas and battery energy storage systems.”

Singh also shared plans to permit the earning / gathering of carbon credits for exported green hydrogen and green ammonia, positioning India's renewable energy industry as a formidable global player. "The basic legal framework for the carbon market has been formulated," he stated, underlining the government's commitment to bolstering the industry's competitiveness.

Encouraging a shift from thermal to renewable energy sources, Singh explained the government's role in creating an environment conducive to industry growth. "We have been leading with policy papers, rules, and regulations, opening new doors," he stated. As per the official statement after Singh’s address, the Indian government’s efforts have resulted in a more consumer-friendly power system, with provisions for consumer rights and penalties for non-compliance.

India's surging energy demand, driven by a rapidly growing economy, necessitates innovative solutions. Singh disclosed that approximately 42 percent of India's energy capacity is already sourced from renewables. The country is poised to become a manufacturing ‘powerhouse’ for renewable energy, with 88,000 MW of capacity under construction and plans to add 50,000 MW annually, as per Singh.

The Minister also during his address highlighted the attractiveness of India as an investment destination for renewable energy. Subsequently, the official statement also mentions that the National Green Hydrogen Mission is set to establish 5.8 million tons of green hydrogen capacity, solidifying India's position as a leading exporter in this field.The confederation of Indian Industry and EY India in their CII - EY report further elaborates on India's potential to be a global champion in advancing renewable energy innovation and manufacturing. The report advocates for an energy transition investment pipeline and outlines key enablers for building supply chain resilience.

The event culminated in the launch of the "Energy Transition Investment Monitor," a collaborative analytics platform designed to track energy transition investments from concept to commissioning, offering global investors invaluable insights."