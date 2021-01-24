Route For 'Kisan Tractor Rally' On Republic Day Finalized, No Entry Into Delhi: Sources

The route for the Kisan tractor rally has been finalized and approved by the Delhi Police, farmer unions claimed on Sunday. As per the map, different routes have been sketched out from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, the Chilla border, and the Ghaziabad border surrounding Delhi.

No entry into Central Delhi: Sources

An important feature of the map is that none of the routes are entering the national capital. Most routes are moving towards Haryana or Uttar Pradesh via Ghaziabad. As per sources, roughly 5000 tractors and 25,000 farmers are expected to participate in the rally.

It is important to note that an official statement regarding the permission for the Kisan rally has still not been released by the Delhi Police. Earlier, the police had categorically stated that the farmers will not be allowed to enter the national capital owing to law and order and security concerns.

The Centre has also received intelligence that Pro-Khalistani secessionist outfit-- Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has urged the farmers to display life-size portraits of secessionist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Beant Singh Indira Gandhi's assassin - during the tractor rally and to wave the Khalistani flag. Moreover, the radical outfit has also issued an appeal to the farmers to target electricity companies allegedly owned by 'Ambanis' in order to 'plunge Delhi into darkness'.

Permission given for Tractor Rally: SKM

Yesterday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had claimed that the farmers agitating against the agricultural reforms had received the Delhi Police's nod for their planned tractor rally on January 26. Representatives of the protesting farmers said that the unions and Delhi Police had jointly finalized the routes for the 'Kisan Republic Day Parade'.

Earlier the farmers were adamant on their demand to carry out their tractor rally from the Red Fort to the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said, "Our plan for January 26, is to take out a procession from Red Fort to India Gate and to hoist the flag where we meet at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. It will be a historic scene where from one side we will have 'kisan' and the other side 'jawan'." Moreover, BKU had also issued a threat saying that if their tractor rallies were stopped, they would 'house arrest' all the zilla heads in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 1000 farmers from Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to join the parade at Delhi whereas 500 peasants associated with the Gujarat Khedut Manch will reach Shahjahanpur today ahead of the Republic Day Parade.

