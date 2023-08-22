Quick links:
Rover Pragyan's role crucial after Chandrayaan-3 landing on moon | All you need to know | Image: ISRO
The final countdown of India's third lunar mission has begun as Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to touch down on the moon's south pole on Wednesday evening at 06:04 pm. After the touchdown, rover Pragyan will play a major role in analysing the surroundings and creating knowledge about the south pole of the moon, a space little is known about.
On Tuesday, ISRO released images of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission from an altitude of about 70 km on August 19. The camera that assists in locating a safe landing area during the descent is developed by the Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre (SAC), a major research and development centre of ISRO. Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.