Rover Pragyan's Role Crucial After Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon | All You Need To Know

The final countdown of India's third lunar mission has begun as Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to touch down on the moon's south pole on Wednesday evening at 06:04 pm. After the touchdown, rover Pragyan will play a major role in analysing the surroundings and creating knowledge about the south pole of the moon, a space little is known about.

Rover Pragyan to ramp walk on Moon

India's lunar rover, named Pragyan means wisdom in Sanskrit, is designated to embark on a pioneering mission of lunar discovery after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram.

Once on the moon, the lander Vikram will unfold a side panel, creating a ramp for the Pragyan rover, which will then emerge from the lander’s belly.

The six-wheeled robotic vehicle will then drive down the ramp and begin exploring the lunar environment.

The rover will then act as communicator-in-chief as it will take pictures from its navigation camera and transmit its finding to Earth via lander.

The vehicle weighing 26 kg has a mission life of one lunar day which is equal to about 14 Earth days.

Rover Pragyan will be working for only one lunar day and in order to survive another lunar day, the lander and the rover will have to withstand freezing temperatures of 238 degrees Celsius on a lunar night at the south pole.

Pragyan is armed with scientific payloads which are Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS).

APXS is designed to discover the basic composition of the lunar surface which will comprehend the mineral content of the moon whereas LIBS is designed to ascertain the chemical elemental composition of magnesium and aluminum etc on the lunar soil.

During Chandrayaan-2, the Pragyaan rover got damaged when the Vikram lander crashed and landed on Moon in 2019. If the Lander touchdown is successful on August 23, the world will witness the first time made-in-India Pragyaan rover on the lunar surface.

The Pragyaan rover will also become the 8th Rover on the Moon, alongside 2 Russian, 3 American, and 2 Chinese rovers.

On Tuesday, ISRO released images of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission from an altitude of about 70 km on August 19. The camera that assists in locating a safe landing area during the descent is developed by the Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre (SAC), a major research and development centre of ISRO. Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.