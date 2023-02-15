Row Between Punjab Guv & CM Intensifies As Mann Questions Governor's Credentials

The row between the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has escalated further as the latter questioned the "criteria" adopted by the Centre for appointing Governors in the "absence of qualification".

On Tuesday, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wrote a letter to the Governor, a day after the latter questioned him on selecting 36 Government principals for a training seminar held in Singapore, saying he has received complaints of “malpractices". Hitting back at Governor Purohit, Mann said that all the matters that the Governor mentioned "are the subjects of the state government" and he is answerable to the people of Punjab and not the Governor. The CM also indirectly questioned the credentials of Purohit for the gubernatorial post.

"All the subjects written in your letter are the subjects of the state government. In this regard Honourable Governor, I would like to clarify that according to the Indian Constitution, I and my government are answerable to three crores Punjabis," CM Mann said in his letter to the Governor.

"You asked me about the basis of the selection of principals for sending them to Singapore for training. The people of Punjab want to know on what basis the central government appoints Governors to various states in the absence of any clear qualifications (for the post) in India’s Constitution,” he added

Earlier on Monday, CM Mann, in an apparent dig at the Governor said that the elected ones should take decisions on running state and "not the selected ones who unnecessarily interfere".

'Shift Banwarilal Purohit from Punjab': AAP

The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also joined the CM in attacking the Governor saying that Purohit should be immediately shifted from the state. AAP Punjab spokesperson Kang Malvinder Singh said that the Governor has no right to interfere in the day-to-day functioning of the elected government.

Kang asked Purohit not to cross “limits”, saying that under the Constitution the Governor must act on the advice of the Council of Ministers. "Governors cannot run a parallel government. In the state where BJP loses elections, it abuses democracy and the Governor's powers," the AAP leader said.

