Amartya Sen ‘disputed’ Property Triggers Police Intervention, Final Eviction Notice Next

A Section 145 notice was issued on the premises of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen’s disputed residence in West Bengal’s Shantiniketan on Wednesday, Republic Bangla has exclusively learned. The decision was taken before Visva Bharati, a public central university, sends a final eviction notice to Amartya Sen to vacate the land. Visva Bharati Vice-Chancellor has alleged that the land is occupied by Sen unlawfully. An eviction notice is likely to be issued soon. Police have been asked to maintain peace in the area and ensure law and order is not disturbed.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Bolpur magistrate office where Amartya Sen’s lawyer expressed apprehension that a law and order situation might arise on the Nobel laureate’s eviction and sought for Section 145 is issued. Section 145 lays down the procedure where dispute concerning land or water is likely to cause breach of peace.

An order from the Executive Magistrate of Bolpur in Birbhum district, where Visva-Bharati is located, states: "The Officer in Charge, Santiniketan Police station shall enquire into the matter regarding whether there is any chance of breach of peace over the area of the suit plot of land and shall send a report to this court by 13/04/2023 without fail."

"The Officer in Charge, Santiniketan Police station is further directed to maintain peace and tranquility over the area of the suit plot of land until the disposal of the instant case."

Amartya Sen, 89, was awarded the 1998 Nobel Prize in economic sciences for his “contribution to welfare economics and social choice theory and for his interest in the problems of society’s poorest members.”

What is the controversy around Amartya Sen’s residence in Shantiniketan?

Visva Bharati University alleges that Amartya Sen is in possession of 1.38 acres of land on the Santiniketan campus, which is in excess of his legal entitlement of 1.25 acres. On March 19, 2023, the university sent a notice to the economist asking him why an eviction order should not be issued against him.

“I hereby call upon you to show cause on or before March 24, 2023, why an order of eviction should not be made against you…,” the estate officer said in the notice dated March 17, PTI reported. Visva-Bharati had earlier sent three missives to Amartya Sen saying that he is occupying the land illegally.

Earlier, Amartya Sen had asserted that most of the land he is holding in the Visva-Bharati campus was purchased by his father while some other plots were taken on lease, the same PTI report said.

What is Section 145?

Section 145 in The Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC), 1973, is issued in procedure where dispute concerning land or water is likely to cause breach of peace. The section notice is issued whenever an executive is satisfied from a report of a police officer or upon other information that a dispute is likely to cause a breach of the peace exists concerning any land or water or the boundaries thereof, within his local jurisdiction.